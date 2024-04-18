Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hooker Furnishings worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 155,186 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

