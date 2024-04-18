Tranquility Partners LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.96. 32,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,351. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

