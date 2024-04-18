Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 137,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 19,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

