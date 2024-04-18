Luken Investment Analytics LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,331 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 130,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 197,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,591. The company has a market capitalization of $805.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

