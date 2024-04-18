Maintel (LON:MAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $269.99

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.99 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 269.99 ($3.36), with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.30).

Maintel Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £36.91 million, a PE ratio of -535.42 and a beta of 0.53.

About Maintel

(Get Free Report)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.