Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 330945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Talon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLO

Talon Metals Stock Performance

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.18 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.