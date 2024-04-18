Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Insider Neptune Digital Assets Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) insider Neptune Digital Assets Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Neptune Digital Assets Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

CVE:NDA opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.75.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets ( CVE:NDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative net margin of 135.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

