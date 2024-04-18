Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Insider Neptune Digital Assets Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) insider Neptune Digital Assets Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Neptune Digital Assets Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 1.5 %
CVE:NDA opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.75.
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.