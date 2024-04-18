NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.40

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 659025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($0.92).

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £224.01 million, a PE ratio of -900.00, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.