Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,346 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $192,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 3,055,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,920. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

