Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,789,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $467,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,528. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.