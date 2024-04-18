Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 946,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,660. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.