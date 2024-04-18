Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

