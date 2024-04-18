Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

