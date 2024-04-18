Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 117,354 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,354 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 1.73% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 26,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

