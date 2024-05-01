Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450,374 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hess by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,806,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.