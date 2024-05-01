Van ECK Associates Corp Has $37.34 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.46% of Golub Capital BDC worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,510,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

