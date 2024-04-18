Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,380 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 6.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,610,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AEM traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

