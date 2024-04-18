NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $263.27. 802,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.