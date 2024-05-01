Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.
Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PRGO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 941,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.
Insider Transactions at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
