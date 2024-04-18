Peterson Wealth Services Buys Shares of 43,891 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $332.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

