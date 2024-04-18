Peterson Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $630.37. The stock had a trading volume of 117,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

