Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,238 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PHR opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

