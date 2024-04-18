Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.