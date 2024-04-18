Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 539 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

