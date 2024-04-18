Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,268 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

