Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $256.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.25. 262,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.12. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

