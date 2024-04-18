Reviewing AlTi Global (ALTI) and The Competition

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AlTi Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$162.61 million -1.42 AlTi Global Competitors $2.19 billion $276.31 million -10.82

AlTi Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AlTi Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 705 3471 3738 142 2.41

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.80%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% AlTi Global Competitors 13.52% 21.71% 7.66%

Summary

AlTi Global peers beat AlTi Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

