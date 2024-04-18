River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

