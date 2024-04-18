Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 6,763 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

