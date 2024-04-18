Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $129,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $750.56. The stock had a trading volume of 587,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $713.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $764.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

