Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $905,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.82. The company had a trading volume of 410,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.86 and a 200 day moving average of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

