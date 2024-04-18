Sfmg LLC Purchases New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

