Sfmg LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

