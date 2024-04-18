Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,116,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

