Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

