Lipe & Dalton Has $2.35 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

