Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 239,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,407. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

