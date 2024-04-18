SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 2,984,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

