SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

