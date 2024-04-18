Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,198.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

