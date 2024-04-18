Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.