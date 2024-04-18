Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $102.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

