Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 34.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 603.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 41.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

