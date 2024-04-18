Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after buying an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 510,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363,315 shares of company stock valued at $960,746,759 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

