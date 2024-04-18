Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 300

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.56) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.67) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

SPI stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 321.71 ($4.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.84. The firm has a market cap of £996.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,521.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.