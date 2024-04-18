Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 300

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.56) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.67) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
