1,082 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

