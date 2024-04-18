Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

OMC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $2,990,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

