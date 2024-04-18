The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $332.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.54 and a 200-day moving average of $339.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.