Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,397. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

