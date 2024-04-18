TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $630,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FI opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

